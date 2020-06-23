India-China face-off: New Delhi demands PLA's withdrawal from Ladakh's Pangong Tso; increases tech surveillance on LAC

Amid heightened tensions with China over boundary issue, India on Monday demanded the withdrawal of Chinese troops from Indian territory in the Pangong Tso area of eastern Ladakh.

According to a report by Times of India, during the second round of top-level military talks on Monday, India strongly reiterated its demand for restoration of status quo which would involve People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops pulling back on the north bank of Pangong Tso.

India has also increased technical drone surveillance on Ladakh LAC with Israeli Heron drones, reported Hindustan Times. As per a report by Hindustan Times, India has increased technical drone surveillance of the area even as the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has inducted more battalions into the sector to support army along the 3,488 km Line of Actual Control (LAC).

On Tuesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi once again sharpened his attack on the Centre over the India-China face off and questioned whether China occupied the Indian land. "We stand united against the Chinese invasion. Has China occupied Indian land?" Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet./