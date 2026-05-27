India Brings Back 10 Sailors Held In Iran Following Tanker Interception Near Jask Port

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Ten Indian sailors who had been detained in Iran since July 2025 have been released following months of diplomatic negotiations, India’s Directorate General of Shipping confirmed in an official statement.

The sailors were crew members aboard the oil products tanker MV Harbour Phoenix, which was intercepted by Iranian authorities near Jask Port last year. Following the interception, the Indian crew was reportedly detained, arrested and imprisoned in Iran.

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India Confirms Safe Reunion

According to the Directorate General of Shipping, all ten seafarers have now been released and reunited safely. Authorities said arrangements are being made to ensure their earliest possible return to India.

While officials did not reveal detailed reasons behind the detention, ship-tracking platforms identified the vessel as a Palau-flagged oil products tanker.

Quiet Diplomacy Behind The Release

India maintained a cautious and low-profile diplomatic approach during the negotiations, avoiding extensive public comments while engaging with Iranian authorities behind the scenes.

The successful release reflects New Delhi’s continued emphasis on quiet diplomacy, especially in sensitive international matters involving Indian nationals overseas.

Read Also Iran Fires Warning Shots At Tanker With 12 Indian Crew Near Oman; All Safe

India’s Delicate Balancing Act

India shares longstanding diplomatic and energy ties with Iran, while also maintaining close strategic relations with the United States and Israel. The development comes amid ongoing tensions in Gulf shipping routes, where Iranian forces have frequently intercepted vessels accused of illegally transporting fuel.

India has one of the world’s largest merchant navy workforces, with thousands of Indian sailors operating across Gulf and international shipping lanes, making the safety of seafarers a major concern for Indian authorities.