Iran Fires Warning Shots At Tanker With 12 Indian Crew Near Oman; All Safe

A Togo-flagged chemical tanker carrying Indian crew members came under fire near the coast of Oman on April 25, raising fresh concerns over maritime security in the region. Authorities said all crew members are safe, even as India closely monitors the situation.

Tanker Targeted Near Shinas

The vessel, identified as MT Siron, was sailing near the outer port limits of Shinas when it encountered Iranian Coast Guard action. Officials said warning shots were fired as the tanker moved along with other ships in the area.

According to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the tanker had 12 Indian crew members on board. All of them are safe, with no injuries reported following the incident.

Government Monitoring Situation

Officials said the ministry is in constant coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian missions, and maritime stakeholders to ensure the safety of Indian seafarers and vessels operating in the region.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions in the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz, a vital global shipping corridor. In recent weeks, Iranian forces have reportedly fired at other vessels, including Indian-linked ships.

Previous Incidents Raise Concern

Earlier, two vessels VLCC Sanmar Herald and Jag Arnav were also fired upon while navigating the region, prompting India to lodge a strong protest. The repeated incidents have raised concerns over the safety of commercial shipping lanes.

Authorities reiterated that ensuring the safety of Indian seafarers remains a top priority, with close surveillance and diplomatic engagement underway.