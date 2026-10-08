INDIA Bloc’s Lunch At 'Moets' Amid Anti-CEC Protests: All About The Delhi Restaurant With A 60-Year Legacy | Instagram/Moets

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has invited INDIA bloc leaders for another luncheon meeting at Moets in Connaught Place, New Delhi, amid continued Opposition protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The meeting comes a day after Kharge hosted opposition leaders at Sagar Ratna, with the latest gathering taking place amid heightened political activity in central Delhi.

The lunch comes against the backdrop of successive days of protests and sit-ins near Akashvani Bhavan and Jantar Mantar. Opposition leaders have been demanding the resignation of the CEC over allegations linked to the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, while the Election Commission has maintained that its SIR orders and schedules received unanimous approval. Several opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, were detained during the demonstrations. A joint INDIA bloc press conference is also expected later in the day.

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Moets: A Delhi Legacy Since 1965

While Moets is currently in the spotlight as the venue for the political meeting, the restaurant has a history stretching back more than six decades. The brand was established in 1965 in Defence Colony and went on to become one of Delhi’s recognised food and hospitality names.

Moets’ journey began with a focus on meat products and North Indian flavours before expanding into restaurants, catering and multiple food concepts. The brand has since developed a presence across different parts of Delhi, combining traditional Indian cooking with contemporary dining formats.

What Is Moets Known For?

Moets has traditionally been associated with kebabs, tandoori preparations and North Indian and Mughlai cuisine. Its menu features favourites such as tandoori chicken, chicken tikka, seekh kebabs, butter chicken, dal makhani and biryanis, alongside vegetarian options including paneer-based dishes and kebabs.

The restaurant brand has also expanded beyond its traditional offerings, with concepts covering cuisines such as Chinese, South Indian and Asian food. Its portfolio includes Moets Kulfi and catering services, reflecting the group's expansion beyond a single restaurant format.

From Defence Colony To Connaught Place

Over the years, Moets has grown from its original Defence Colony roots into a wider hospitality brand. Its restaurants have catered to Delhi's changing dining culture while retaining an emphasis on familiar Indian flavours.

The Connaught Place outlet brings the brand into one of Delhi's most prominent commercial districts. With the INDIA bloc choosing the restaurant for its latest luncheon, Moets has found itself temporarily at the centre of both Delhi's political activity and its long-running food culture.