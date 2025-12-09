INDIA Bloc MPs Move Impeachment Motion Against Madras HC Judge GR Swaminathan

INDIA Bloc Seeks Removal Of Justice G R Swaminathan, Citing 'Ideological Bias' |

Chennai: In a notice for motion for removal of Justice G R Swaminathan of the Madras High Court submitted to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday, the opposition INDIA bloc has accused him of deciding cases “on the basis of a particular ideology”.

The notice signed by as many as 107 MPs has also accused the judge of acting “against the secular principles of the Indian Constitution.” It called for removing him under Article 217 read with 124 of the Constitution of India.

Tamil Nadu controls 35,000+ temples.



But Hindus weren’t allowed to light a Karthigai Deepam lamp atop the sacred Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai.



Justice G.R. Swaminathan of Madras High Court upheld the constitutional right and gave permission for this Centuries-old ritual.… pic.twitter.com/NfwmwVQ2u3 — Shashank Shekhar Jha (@shashank_ssj) December 9, 2025

As for other grounds, the notice said the conduct of Justice Swaminathan “raises serious questions regarding impartiality, transparency, and the secular functioning of the judiciary.” The signatories claimed he extended undue favouritism to a senior lawyer M. Sricharan Ranganathan, and also “in deciding the cases, also favouring advocates from a particular community”.

It is learnt the DMK had taken the initiative with its allies to impeach the judge.

Justice Swaminathan had recently taken up a contempt petition against officials for not implementing his order to allow a litigant to light the Karthigai Deepam lamp at the Deepathoon (pillar) near a dargah atop the famed Thirupparankundram hills in Madurai district. He heard the contempt case on Tuesday as well.