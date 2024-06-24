INDIA Bloc Leaders To Enter 18th Lok Sabha Together As Mark Of Unity

New Delhi: In a show of strength and unity, all MPs from the Opposition INDIA bloc are expected to enter the Lok Sabha together on the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, which will begin on Monday, sources said.

According to sources, the opposition leaders will assemble where the statue of Mahatma Gandhi was placed earlier. They are also likely to carry a copy of the Constitution with them.

#WATCH | Delhi: INDIA bloc leaders including Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, protest in Parliament premises pic.twitter.com/QoFKaoavR0 — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2024

The Congress MPs will also gather at the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) office in Parliament House this morning.

The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, which will begin today, will witness the oath-taking ceremony of newly-elected Members of Parliament, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A "Swagatam" cutout has also been placed at the Parliament Makar Dwar to welcome the newly elected MPs.

#WATCH | Delhi: The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha to begin today.



Visuals from Parliament's Makar Dwar pic.twitter.com/o1MlCNor29 — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2024

Expectations About The 1st Session Of The 18th Lok Sabha

The first session is expected to be stormy with the opposition likely to corner the BJP-led NDA government on the election of the Speaker, discussions regarding allegations of paper leaks in NEET-UG and UGC-NET, and row over the appointment of the pro-tem Speaker.

President Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath to Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker Bhartruhari Mahtab as the pro-tem Speaker of the Lok Sabha. Mahtab will then call upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Leader of the Lok Sabha, to take oath as member of the House.

On June 26, the Lok Sabha Speaker will be elected. On June 27, President Murmu is scheduled to address the joint sitting of both houses of Parliament.

This is the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha post the general elections, which saw the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) securing 293 seats and the INDIA bloc wining 234 with the Congress holding 99 of them.

Oath Administration Of MPs By The Newly Elected Pro-Tem Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab

BJP MP Bhartruhari Mahtab, who has been appointed as the pro-tem Speaker, will administer the oath to newly elected members and oversee the proceedings of the House.

#WATCH | Delhi: BJP MP Bhartruhari Mahtab takes oath as pro-tem Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha



President Droupadi Murmu administers the oath pic.twitter.com/VGoL5PGEkT — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2024

The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha will be held from June 24 and conclude on July 3 for oath/affirmation of newly elected Members. The 264th Session of Rajya Sabha will also commence on June 27 and conclude on July 3.

Meanwhile, the newly elected Congress MPs meeting is called at 10 am at the CPP office in Parliament today.

Moreover, the Samajwadi Party Parliamentary meeting chaired by party 's national president Akhilesh Yadav will also be held today in the national capital.

The last session of the 17th Lok Sabha (Budget session) was held between January 31 and February 10, this year.