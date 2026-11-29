INDIA Bloc Leaders Meet MK Stalin In Chennai To Seek DMK Support Against Delimitation Bill | X @INCIndia

Chennai: Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, along with other INDIA bloc leaders, on Sunday met DMK President MK Stalin at his residence in Chennai to persuade the party to reconsider its stance on the Centre's proposed Delimitation Bill.

The meeting comes amid differences over the proposed delimitation exercise, with the Congress seeking the DMK's support in opposing the legislation ahead of the special sitting of Parliament scheduled to begin on November 30.

Former BJP Mahila Morcha National President Vanathi Srinivasan said she did not expect the DMK to change its stance on the proposed Delimitation Bill, taking a swipe at the Congress over its recent outreach.

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She said the Congress was remembering the DMK only now and suggested that the fallout following the Assembly elections could affect the party's response.

Speaking to the reporters, Srinivasan said, "So now only the Congress leaders are remembering the DMK...I don't think the DMK would change its stance, because the betrayal after the assembly election, I think, is still fresh in the DMK's mind. And more than that, this isn't just about political alliances; it is for a greater cause. So far, women have had less than 10% representation in Parliament. When we have a vision of Viksit Bharat, 50% of this population has to be properly represented in the decision-making process."

Earlier, Stalin held consultations with key party functionaries at Kurinji Illam, the residence of Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin, on Greenways Road in Chennai, ahead of his meeting with senior INDIA bloc leaders.

Ahead of the meeting, Rahul Gandhi urged Stalin and the DMK to join hands with the INDIA bloc in opposing the proposed delimitation exercise, saying the parties must defeat the legislation together in the national interest and to protect the Constitution.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "Senior leaders of the INDIA bloc and I are going to Chennai to meet Thiru MK Stalin and request him and the DMK to oppose the delimitation Constitutional amendment bills."

He further alleged that increasing the strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 seats would give the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) an opportunity to redraw the country's electoral map to suit their political interests.

"An expansion to 850 seats will finish democracy in India. It will give BJP-RSS unlimited space to redraw India's entire electoral map to their advantage. Brother Stalin has always stood like a rock against anti-Tamil forces. In the national interest, in Tamil Nadu’s interest and to protect the Constitution, we have to defeat this bill together," he added.

Responding to Rahul Gandhi's post, Stalin thanked him for acknowledging the DMK's historic role in protecting the Constitution and the rights of states. He asserted that his party "would not compromise on this" path, adding that the DMK had always prioritised the interests of Tamil Nadu and its people while taking decisions.

The proposed meeting comes ahead of the special sitting of Parliament scheduled to begin on November 30, during which the Centre is set to introduce revised legislative proposals concerning delimitation and women's reservation.

The proposed legislative package includes the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, and an amendment to laws governing Union Territories.

The proposals seek to increase the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 members, comprising up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union Territories.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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