India and US are natural allies: U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen

According to U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, India and US are natural friends who can demonstrate to the rest of the world that democracies can serve their populations despite unpredictability and conflict.

In a speech showcasing the Biden administration's ambition to strengthen ties with India on the economic front, Yellen claimed that both the global economy and the concept of democracy were at a turning point.

Her comments were made at a Microsoft research centre outside of New Delhi at a time when the outcome of Tuesday's midterm elections for the U.S. Congress was still up in the air.

US and India natural allies

"The U.S. and India are 'natural allies,' in the words of a former Indian prime minister," Yellen said, adding that both countries waged similar fights for independence to attain freedom and dignity."

"People around the world are looking to us and asking: Can democracies meet the economic needs of their citizens? Can they stand up to bullies and cooperate on the most intractable global problems?" she said.

Bilateral trade between US and India

"Bilateral trade between the US & India reached an all-time high last year & we expect it to grow further. Our people & companies depend on each other on daily basis. Indians frequently use WhatsApp to communicate, many American companies rely on Infosys to operate," she said.