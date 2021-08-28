India always there for its own people, will continue to evacuate them from worn-torn Afghanistan: PM Modi

Even though it is faced with numerous challenges, India is evacuating its people from the war-ravaged Afghanistan and will continue to do, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday while unveiling the renovated Jallianwala Bagh memorial through video conferencing.

"Today, anywhere in the world, if any Indian is in trouble, then India stands up to help with all its might. Be it the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic period or the crisis of Afghanistan, the world has experienced it continuously. Hundreds of Indian nationals from Afghanistan are being brought to India under Operation Devi Shakti. There are many challenges and the situation is difficult," PM Modi said.

"India has also made a new law for its own people. The present global situation shows us the importance of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. It reminds us why it's time for India to be self-reliant after 75 years of Independence," PM Modi said, without taking the name of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Dedicating the renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh Smarak to the nation through video conferencing, the Prime Minister said that no country should forget its history and whatever happened during and after the Partition can be seen in every corner of the country, especially in Punjab.

"Those 10 minutes of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre was a turning point in our freedom movement. For that, we are here today and celebrating Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav. I am fortunate to have visited the holy soil of Jallianwalabagh several times," PM Modi said.

"My salute to the brave land of Punjab, to the holy soil of Jallianwala Bagh! Today, we are remembering those innocent boys and girls, those sisters, those brothers, whose dreams are still visible in the bullet marks on the walls of Jallianwala Bagh.

As per the PMO, four Museum galleries have been created through adaptive reuse of redundant and underutilised buildings. The galleries showcase the historical value of events that unfolded in Punjab during that period, with the fusion of audio-visual technology, including projection mapping and 3D representation, as well as art and sculptural installations.

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 10:45 PM IST