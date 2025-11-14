Independent MP Pappu Yadav Calls Early Bihar Poll Trends ‘Bad Luck For Bihar’ As NDA Surges Past 190 Seats

Purnia MP Pappu Yadav | File image

Patna: Independent MP Pappu Yadav, reacting to the early trends in the Bihar election results, which show the BJP and JD-U leading massively in the state, said that the outcome would be "bad luck for Bihar".

Interacting with reporters here, Pappu Yadav said: "Don’t worry. Whatever is happening now, we will have to accept it. It will be bad luck for Bihar. I will say whatever I need to the people of Bihar, but I will also welcome their decision."

"But it will be bad luck for Bihar," he added.

Patna, Bihar: On state election results, Purnea MP Pappu Yadav says, "...This will be unfortunate for Bihar. I cannot tell the public anything; I will welcome their decision, but it will be unfortunate for Bihar" pic.twitter.com/sbDLT2kDXu — IANS (@ians_india) November 14, 2025

Pappu Yadav also responded to Union Minister Giriraj Singh’s remarks that since day one, he had maintained that an NDA government would be formed and that the trends were proving him right, adding that “anarchy will never form the government.”

"Is there anyone more anarchist and corrupt than him?" Pappu Yadav said.

Trends showed the NDA leading in over 190 seats, while the opposition Mahagathbandhan was far behind with 50.

As vote counting was underway, an analysis of the data showed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign rallies played an important role in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) gaining significant ground.

Political observers and NDA strategists point to PM Modi's strong campaign presence in Bihar.

During the election, PM Modi held 14 rallies and a roadshow, mobilising voters across key districts. His frequent visits are believed to have energised the base and translated into higher turnout in constituencies where he campaigned heavily.

In the first phase of polling, the state recorded a high voter turnout, reflecting widespread engagement. The second phase saw even more intense participation, with a provisional turnout of 67.14 per cent, according to election officials.

PM Modi himself expressed optimism earlier, saying that the "record turnout" demonstrated the public's desire to "retain the NDA government".

The constituencies where PM Modi campaigned reported higher voter participation, compared to areas where he did not hold public meetings.

On October 24, before formally launching the NDA's election campaign in Bihar, PM Modi paid tribute to social leader and Bharat Ratna awardee 'Jan Nayak' Karpoori Thakur in his ancestral village in Samastipur and met his family.

PM Modi also addressed an election rally in Samastipur, where 71.74 per cent of voters participated during the first phase. On the same day, he held a rally in Begusarai, witnessing a voter turnout of 69.87 per cent.

On October 30, the Prime Minister addressed rallies in Muzaffarpur and Chhapra, where first-phase voter turnout was 71.81 per cent and 63.86 per cent, respectively.

