Independent India’s first voter Shyam Saran Negi passes away at 106

Negi, a resident of Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur casted his postal ballot on November 2 for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh assembly elections.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 05, 2022, 10:48 AM IST
article-image
Shyam Saran Negi passed away at the age of 106 early Saturday morning. | File
Kinnaur: Independent India’s first voter Shyam Saran Negi passed away at the age of 106 early Saturday morning.

Negi was a resident of Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur, who casted his postal ballot on November 2 for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh assembly elections. As per reports, the 106-year-old was unwell at the time.

As per media reports, the district administration is making arrangements for his funeral and also a band is being arranged to bid him adieu honourably.

