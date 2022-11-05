Independent India’s first voter Shyam Saran Negi passes away at 106

Shyam Saran Negi passed away at the age of 106 early Saturday morning. | File

Kinnaur: Independent India’s first voter Shyam Saran Negi passed away at the age of 106 early Saturday morning.

Negi was a resident of Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur, who casted his postal ballot on November 2 for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh assembly elections. As per reports, the 106-year-old was unwell at the time.

As per media reports, the district administration is making arrangements for his funeral and also a band is being arranged to bid him adieu honourably.