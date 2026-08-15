Independence Day 2026: Did Sonia Gandhi Ask To Stop Full 'Vande Mataram' From Playing At Congress HQ? Here’s The Truth Behind Viral Video |

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing political controversy over ‘Vande Mataram’, the complete national song was played at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday as India celebrated its 80th Independence Day. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi were present during the celebrations.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Viral Video Sparks Controversy

A video from the event later went viral on social media, with claims that Sonia Gandhi had asked organisers to stop the full rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’. However, the Congress later clarified that the claim was misleading. According to the party, Sonia Gandhi was seen gesturing to ask for a chair for Kharge, who was still standing during the flag-hoisting ceremony.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The controversy comes amid a wider political debate over the national song after the government announced that all six stanzas of ‘Vande Mataram’ would be sung at official government functions, schools and major national ceremonies. The Congress has criticised the move, accusing the BJP-led government of politicising a national symbol.

Full Version Of 'Vande Mataram' At Red Fort

The full version of ‘Vande Mataram’ was also played at the Red Fort during the Independence Day celebrations. An Army band performed the song before Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the National Flag, following which the National Anthem was played.

Composed by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, ‘Vande Mataram’ was later incorporated into his novel Anandamath. The song was first sung by Rabindranath Tagore at the 1896 Congress session in Calcutta, now Kolkata. The slogan ‘Vande Mataram’ later became associated with India’s freedom movement and was first used as a political slogan on August 7, 1905, according to a government note on the song’s history.