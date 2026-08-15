 'Every Heart Is Beating With The Rhythm Of Vande Mataram': PM Modi Hails Historic First-Ever Rendition At Red Fort On 80th Independence Day | Video
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HomeIndia'Every Heart Is Beating With The Rhythm Of Vande Mataram': PM Modi Hails Historic First-Ever Rendition At Red Fort On 80th Independence Day | Video

'Every Heart Is Beating With The Rhythm Of Vande Mataram': PM Modi Hails Historic First-Ever Rendition At Red Fort On 80th Independence Day | Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said ‘Vande Mataram’ was rendered for the first time at the Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations since Independence. Calling it a historic moment, he said the National Song resonated across the nation while the Tricolour flew in every home. Around 2,500 NCC cadets and My Bharat volunteers participated in the celebrations.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, August 15, 2026, 09:21 AM IST
'Every Heart Is Beating With The Rhythm Of Vande Mataram': PM Modi Hails Historic First-Ever Rendition At Red Fort On 80th Independence Day | Video
'Every Heart Is Beating With The Rhythm Of Vande Mataram': PM Modi Hails Historic First-Ever Rendition at Red Fort On 80th Independence Day | Video |

New Delhi: The National Song 'Vande Mataram' was rendered for the first time during Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort on Saturday, marking a historic moment at the venue.

Calling the occasion historic, PM Modi said that after Independence, this was the first time that 'Vande Mataram' had echoed from the ramparts of the Red Fort during the August 15 celebrations.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Today, every heart is beating with the rhythm of Vande Mataram. Aaj har ghar Tiranga hai, har mann Tiranga hai."

"It is a historic day. After independence, this is the first time that 'Vande Mataram' has echoed from the ramparts of the Red Fort. For everyone present at this ceremony today, this is also a historic moment. For the first time since independence, 'Vande Mataram' is resounding at the Red Fort on August 15th," PM Modi said.

PM Modi said that the National Song was resonating in every heart, while the Tricolour was flying in every home and dwelling in every mind.

"Today, we are all celebrating the 80th Independence Day. Today, the chant of 'Vande Mataram' resonates in every heart. Today, the Tricolour flies in every home and dwells in every mind; the nation is moving forward with enthusiasm and zeal, embracing new resolutions," he said.

The cadets of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and 'My Bharat' volunteers will sing the National Song 'Vande Mataram' followed by the National Anthem after PM Modi's speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

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A total of 2,500 boy & girl cadets (Army, Navy and Air Force) and 'My Bharat' volunteers participated in the celebrations. These cadets and 'My Bharat' volunteers will be seated on Gyanpath, opposite the rampart. They will be forming 'Vande Mataram '.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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