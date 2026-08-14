Independence Day 2026: Delhi Police Tighten Red Fort Security, Impose Traffic Curbs And Screen Over 20,000 People | VIDEO

Delhi Police have intensified security around the Red Fort with traffic restrictions, anti-drone measures, and large-scale screening ahead of the Independence Day celebrations | AI Generated Image

New Delhi, August 14, 2026: Security has been significantly heightened around the Red Fort ahead of the Independence Day celebrations on August 15, with extensive traffic diversions, restrictions on heavy vehicles, and the deployment of thousands of security personnel, while new anti-drone measures have been introduced and large-scale verification drives carried out to ensure the smooth and secure conduct of the national event.

Speaking to IANS, DCP, Traffic, Central Range, Nishant Gupta said special traffic arrangements have been put in place as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the Red Fort and a large number of VIP guests are expected to attend the ceremony.

Delhi: On traffic arrangements for the Independence Day celebrations, DCP Delhi Traffic Police (Central Range) Nishant Gupta says, "On August 15, the Prime Minister addresses the nation from the Red Fort, and a large number of VIP guests arrive. Therefore, roads surrounding the… pic.twitter.com/KIhN7A9iEp — IANS (@ians_india) August 14, 2026

“On August 15, the Prime Minister addresses the nation from the Red Fort, and a large number of VIP guests arrive. Therefore, roads surrounding the Red Fort, including Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, Nishadraj Marg, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg, Esplanade Road, Qila Ghat Road, and Ring Road/Moat Road, will remain restricted for general traffic from 4 am to 11 am,” he said.

#WATCH | Security has been tightened across Delhi ahead of Independence Day, with enhanced patrolling, vehicle checks and drone surveillance.



The Red Fort has been secured with AI-based monitoring, snipers and anti-drone systems.



Special CP Law & Order Zone-I Devesh Chandra… pic.twitter.com/6Ex7SqXrXP — DD News (@DDNewslive) August 14, 2026

Traffic Restrictions Announced

Gupta further said that heavy vehicles would not be allowed on Delhi roads from 10 pm on August 14 until 11 am on August 15.

“No DTC buses or any other buses will operate on the affected routes during this period. There will be diversions for DTC buses, and their termination points will be shifted to Ramlila Maidan and Tees Hazari Court,” he said.

Gupta added that parking arrangements for invited guests have been integrated with Google Maps for easier access.

#WATCH | Delhi: Security has been significantly tightened at the Red Fort ahead of Independence Day celebrations. Security personnel are conducting extensive checks as preparations gather pace for the national event. 🇮🇳

#RedFort #Delhi #IndependenceDay2026 #Security #India pic.twitter.com/f3Y9TuQCSW — Jammu Tribune (@JammuTribune) August 14, 2026

“The designated parking locations for invited guests have been marked on Google Maps. People can also follow the Delhi Traffic Police’s official X account for updates regarding parking and traffic arrangements,” he said.

Referring to restrictions for the general public, Gupta said traffic diversions around the Red Fort would remain in force from 4 am to 11 am and would be lifted thereafter.

“Roads in the Chandni Chowk area will remain closed during the restricted hours. However, there are no restrictions on shops, markets, or shopping malls,” he added.

#WATCH | Delhi: DCP Central, Rohit Rajbir Singh says, "... For the past week, our focus has been on Independence Day celebrations and ensuring robust security arrangements. More than 2,000 ground personnel have been deployed, along with advanced technology, including anti-drone… pic.twitter.com/R6MH1BEhu7 — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2026

Enhanced Security Measures

Meanwhile, DCP, Central, Rohit Rajbir Singh said extensive security measures have been implemented in and around the Red Fort, which is considered one of the most sensitive locations during Independence Day celebrations.

“We have deployed a large number of security personnel on the ground. Not only Delhi Police, but forces from other agencies have also been deployed. Apart from manpower, we have made several technological upgrades. We introduce new measures every year, and this year we have added new features to the anti-drone system,” Singh told IANS.

He further revealed that more than 20,000 people living or working in and around the sensitive zone have been screened and verified as part of the security exercise.

“In this highly sensitive area and its surroundings, we have screened and verified more than 20,000 people. Necessary precautionary measures have also been taken against those suspected of involvement in criminal activities,” he said.

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Security Tightened Nationwide

Security has also been tightened in other parts of the country. In Assam’s Dibrugarh, police and CRPF personnel conducted a special motorcycle rally ahead of the 80th Independence Day celebrations to enhance public awareness and preparedness.

In Jammu and Kashmir, security has been intensified along the Narbal-Gulmarg Highway, with strict checking of vehicles and passengers being carried out at multiple checkpoints.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)