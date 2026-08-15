Independence Day 2026: Andhra Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy Faints, Falls During Speech In Tirupati, Security Rushes To His Aid

Tirupati: A tense moment unfolded at an Independence Day celebration in Tirupati on Saturday when Andhra Pradesh Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy suddenly felt unwell while delivering his speech at the Police Parade Ground.

Reddy appeared dizzy and unsteady at the podium after standing and speaking for nearly an hour. As he leaned forward over the microphones, security personnel and officials immediately rushed to his side, supporting him and ensuring he did not fall.

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Minister Receives Immediate First Aid

The minister was surrounded by security personnel and officials, who helped him remain steady and provided immediate assistance. Visuals from the event show the group attending to him near the podium as he gradually appeared to recover.

Reports said Reddy experienced low blood pressure, with the heat and prolonged standing also believed to have contributed to his discomfort.

Reddy Stabilises, Resumes Independence Day Event

After receiving first aid, the minister reportedly stabilised quickly and later resumed participating in the 80th Independence Day celebrations.

The incident briefly disrupted the ceremony but did not lead to any major interruption to the event.

The visuals of security personnel quickly surrounding the minister and helping him at the podium have since drawn attention, capturing the tense moment before he recovered and continued with the celebrations.