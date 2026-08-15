 'India Must Become Self-Reliant, Not Dependent On Others': PM Modi On India's 80th Independence Day
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'India Must Become Self-Reliant, Not Dependent On Others': PM Modi On India's 80th Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the nation from the Red Fort on the 80th Independence Day, stressed the need for India to become self-reliant and reduce dependence on other countries. He said India must strengthen its domestic capabilities, protect its national interests and advance initiatives such as Make in India.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, August 15, 2026, 09:59 AM IST
'India Must Become Self-Reliant, Not Dependent On Others': PM Modi On India's 80th Independence Day
PM Modi | ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day said India must move towards self-reliance and not remain dependent on other countries.

He asserted that the country needs to strengthen its own capabilities and protect its national interests.

"We have to become self-reliant," Modi said, addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort after hoisting the national flag on the 80th Independence Day.

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"There are many things in the world; they are cheaper, they are readily available. But that does not build our capabilities, nor does it test our capabilities," he said.

Modi said India must enhance its capabilities and ensure that the responsibility of protecting its interests rests with the country, as he mentioned the government's initiatives such as Make in India.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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