Independence Day 2024: How India Beefs Up Security For Peaceful Celebrations Nationwide

Representational Image | X- @BSF_India

Independence Day is a significant day for all Indians as it is a time to remember the freedom fighters and honor their sacrifices and bravery. For the general public, August 15 is a national holiday. Still, this national festival is celebrated by hoisting the flag in housing societies, private offices, schools, colleges, and many other important places.

The nation eagerly listens to the Prime Minister's speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort. As the country celebrates its Independence Day, enemies of the nation look for opportunities to target citizens and disrupt the peace and harmony. Hence, there are strict security arrangements across the country on this occasion.

Below are the steps taken by authorities to prevent any untoward incidents on Independence Day:

Surveillance of Crowded Areas: Markets, railway stations, metro stations, inter-state bus depots, and other important locations are under close watch. Additional forces have been deployed at critical places to ensure security. Police across states conducts the flag marches in view of Independence day.

Human Intelligence Monitoring: Given the threat of terror, special attention is paid to inputs from the human intelligence network.

Fortification of Key Areas in Delhi: The Red Fort and surrounding areas in Delhi are heavily fortified. Thousands of armed forces are deployed, and informers are placed among the public to keep a close watch on every minute activity.

Protection of Statues Nationwide: Across the country, police keep a vigilant eye on statues of Mahatma Gandhi and other important leaders to prevent any antisocial elements from defacing or damaging them.

Use of Dog Squads and Bomb Disposal Units: Dog squads and bomb disposal teams are utilised to sanitise important locations and ensure they are secure.

Increased Border Vigilance: Patrols are intensified in border areas, and every incident is closely monitored to thwart any infiltration attempts.