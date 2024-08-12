Independence Day 2024: Delhi Police Have Increased Security At Red Fort; Operating Advanced CCTV

Independence Day celebration at Red Fort | File Image

New Delhi: In a bid to enhance security ahead of Independence Day celebrations, the Delhi Police has implemented advanced CCTV analytics around the Red Fort. The police said that this is to reduce human error and ensure any suspicious movements are promptly detected and addressed.

Manoj Kumar Meena, DCP North Delhi, stated that police have installed an adequate number of CCTV cameras at and around the Red Fort and added that the analytics will minimise errors in security arrangements.

DCP Meena said that the analytics will be closely monitored, and any incidents will be addressed accordingly.

"Ensuring a Safe and Joyous Independence Day”



The officials said that the new system is programmed to identify various forms of suspicious behavior. For instance, if an unattended bag is detected near the Red Fort, the analytics will trigger an alert to the monitoring staff. Additionally, the system can track and analyze the movements of individuals, identifying patterns such as repeated presence in specific areas or unusual behaviours, they said.

To enhance security, the Red Fort area has been divided into multiple zones, each of which is covered by surveillance cameras.

A makeshift control room has been established within the Red Fort premises, staffed around the clock by various security agencies to oversee operations and coordinate responses.

As per the officials, more than 10,000 security personnel, including Delhi police and paramilitary jawans, will be deployed in and around the Red Fort and other crucial locations in central and north Delhi.

Earlier, a team of central intelligence agencies and all concerned security agencies visited the Red Fort and held a security review meeting recently for the Independence Day event.

At the review meeting, held in the backdrop of the attack on former US president Donald Trump during a public meeting, additional arrangements would be needed to maintain a stricter vigil at the high-security event, reliable sources claimed.