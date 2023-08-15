Independence Day 2023: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Misses Celebrations At Red Fort, Photo Of Vacant Seat Goes Viral

Twitter

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge decided to skip the 77th Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort, New Delhi, on Tuesday. He, however, hoisted the Tricolour at AICC headquarters in New Delhi.

Social media users took the opportunity to criticise Kharge missing the Independence Day celebrations. A photo of Kharge’s vacant seat with his name tag at a section of the Red Fort went was circulated on X (formerly Twitter). This prompted some users to liken it to his vacant seat at the Lok Sabha, an apparent reference to his and the opposition INDIA bloc’s walkout from the Lok Sabha proceedings in the Monsoon Session.

Red Fort is not the new #parliament @kharge ji.



O ho got it. You don't sit on a chair if it is not next to @RahulGandhi



Sorry you perhaps can't be an independent party president.



The nation will not forget this empty chair in #2024_Elections pic.twitter.com/Jkwzi550Nk — 🇮🇳 भारतीय स्वतंत्रता दिवस 🇮🇳 (@sanjeevhapur) August 15, 2023

Frankly - no matter what the differences with the PM .. it’s our day .. congress should have been there at Red Fort - I did see the delhi cm present .. — pallavi ghosh (@_pallavighosh) August 15, 2023

Congress leader Rajiv Shukla said that Kharge was "already busy in Independence day programmes. "Many people including ministers are not able to reach Red Fort. He will be coming here (AICC headquarters) to hoist the flag," Shukla said.

Kharge's speech at AICC

In his speech at the AICC headquarters, Kharge said every prime minister has contributed to the progress of the nation. “Today some people try to say that India has seen progress only in the past few years,” he said, without naming Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a video message ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, Kharge said, "Along with Atal Bihari Vajpayee, all prime ministers thought about the country and accordingly took steps towards India’s development. It is with pain that I say that today democracy, Constitution and autonomous bodies are under serious threat. New tools are being used to stifle the voice of the opposition. Not only are there CBI, Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax raids, the Election Commission is also being weakened. Opposition MPs are being muzzled, suspended, mics are being muted, speeches are being expunged..."

आप सभी को स्वतंत्रता दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ व बधाई।



लोकतंत्र और संविधान हमारी देश की आत्मा है।



हम यह प्रण लेते हैं कि हम देश की एकता और अखंडता के लिये, प्रेम और भाईचारे के लिए, सौहार्द और सद्भाव के लिए लोकतंत्र और संविधान की स्वतंत्रता क़ायम रखेंगे।



जय हिन्द 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/d5EurpcRNM — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) August 15, 2023

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)