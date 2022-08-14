e-Paper Get App

Independence Day 2022: How well do you know India's freedom struggle? Take this quiz to find out

Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav will be celebrated as a Jan-Utsav in the spirit of Jan-Bhagidari.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 14, 2022, 04:41 PM IST
article-image
Independence Day |

This year will mark the 75th year of India's Independence. On 15th August, India celebrates the Independence Day which marks the sacrifices of various freedom fighters to gain independence from British rule. Notably, this The nation is celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and series of events are being organised to mark the occasion across the country. Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav will be celebrated as a Jan-Utsav in the spirit of Jan-Bhagidari.

As various events happen across the country to celebrate this day, we also have a quick and fun I-Day quiz for you so lets test your knowledge by solving the quiz based on Independence Day.

A. Who among the following was the Prime Minister of Britain at the time of Independence?

  1. Lord Mountbatten

  2. Winston Churchill

  3. Clement Attlee

  4. Ramsay MacDonald

B. The first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru raised the Indian National Flag on 15 August, 1947 which of the following gates of the Red Fort?

  1. Lahori Gate

  2. Delhi Gate

  3. Kashmiri Gate

  4. None of the above

C. Who among the following was the first Governor-General of new Dominions of India until June 1948?

  1. Lord Mountbatten

  2. C. Rajgopalchari

  3. Dr. BR Amdedkar

  4. Dr. Rajendra Prasad

D. The famous quote "a tryst with destiny" is given by

  1. Dr. BR Ambedkar

  2. Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru

  3. Mahatma Gandhi

  4. Abdul Kalam Azad

E. Which of the following are the extremist leaders?

  1. Lala Lajpat Rai

  2. Bal Gangadhar Tilak

  3. Bipin Chandra Pal

  4. All of the above

Read Also
Independence Day 2022: Here's all you need to know about Centre's 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'...
article-image

F. Which of the following Plan was known as the partition plan?

  1. Macaulay Plan

  2. Atlee Announcement

  3. Montagu-Chelmsford Reforms

  4. Mountbatten Plan

G. Who presided over the 1907 Congress Session in Surat on the bank of the river Tapti?

  1. Pherozeshah Mehta

  2. Dadabhai Naroji

  3. Lala Hardayal

  4. Gopal Krishan Gokhale

H. In which of the following Congress sessions, the Indian National Congress declared Purna Swaraj?

  1. Lahore Session, 1929

  2. Karachi Session, 1930

  3. Nagpur Session, 1929

  4. Calcutta Session, 1929

I. Who among the following played Shehnai at the celebration of Indian Independence Day 1947?

  1. Ali Ahmed Hussain Khan

  2. Bismillah Khan

  3. Madhukar Dhumal

  4. Ahmed Ali

J. What is the theme for Independence Day celebrations 2021?

  1. Self-reliant India

  2. Promote India's culture

  3. Nation First, Always First

  4. None of the above

Answers - A-3, B-1, C-1, D-2, E-4, F-4, G-1, H-1, I-2, J- 3

Read Also
Independence Day 2022: Monuments, heritage buildings across Mumbai decked up in tricolour
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaIndependence Day 2022: How well do you know India's freedom struggle? Take this quiz to find out

RECENT STORIES

Avoid going to banks of Yamuna, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal as water level flows near danger mark

Avoid going to banks of Yamuna, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal as water level flows near danger mark

Independence Day 2022: Here's all you need to know about Centre's 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'...

Independence Day 2022: Here's all you need to know about Centre's 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'...

Urfi Javed files FIR after man demands 'video sex', threatens to 'cyber rape' her

Urfi Javed files FIR after man demands 'video sex', threatens to 'cyber rape' her

India's Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala no more: Know about country's iconic investor's net worth

India's Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala no more: Know about country's iconic investor's net worth

WATCH: Security stepped up in Jammu & Kashmir to ensure smooth Independence Day celebrations

WATCH: Security stepped up in Jammu & Kashmir to ensure smooth Independence Day celebrations