Independence Day 2022: Here's all you need to know about Centre's 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' initiative

As the world's largest democracy turns 75, the Indian government has kickstarted an initiative dubbed 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'. On Friday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had inaugurated the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' at an event organised by the Indian Council for Cultural Relation in Delhi. But what exactly does this entail?

According to its official government website, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an "intensive, country wide campaign which will focus on citizen

participation, to be converted into a 'Janandolan', where small changes, at the local level, will add up to significant national gains". It is an umbrella initiative with themes such as 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat' and 'Vishva Guru Bharat' under it.

Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is a countdown that began on 12th March, 2021. It is a 75 week countdown to India's 75th anniversary of Independence and will end post a year on 15th August, 2023.

It is being observed with an enthusiasm to bring the Tiranga home and be a part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

'Har Ghar Tiranga' is a campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence.

The programme envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their homes. The aim of the programme is to make the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional.

The government has organised a series of events to commemorate India's 75th anniversary.

