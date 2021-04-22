'Incorrect facts': Serum Institute of India refutes reports of contracting all its production till May 25 to Centre only

The Serum Insititute of India (SII) has refuted fake reports saying that it has contracted all its production till May 25 only to the Centre. There were few reports stating that the SII has contracted all its production till May 25 to Centre and state governments won't be able to procure vaccine till that date.

Issuing a statement, the institute said, these reports are based on incorrect facts and are without any basis.

It clarified that state governments are free to procure COVID-19 vaccine doses from the vaccine manufacturers as per the Liberalised Pricing and Accelerated National COVID-19 vaccination strategy.

Besides, the Centre has said that in phase-lll vaccination the national vaccine strategy aims at liberalized vaccine pricing and scaling up of vaccine coverage. This would incentivize vaccine manufacturers to rapidly scale up their production and also attract new vaccine manufacturers. It w

ould make pricing, procurement and administration of vaccines more flexible and ensure augmented vaccine production and wider availability in the country.

The world's largest vaccine maker, on April 21 announced a price of Rs 400 per dose for its COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield' for state governments and Rs 600 per dose for private hospitals. The company also said for the next two months, it will address the issue of limited capacity by scaling up vaccine production.