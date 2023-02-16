Income Tax 'survey' at BBC's offices in Mumbai and Delhi enters day 3

Modi documentary row: IT searches at BBC offices in Delhi, Mumbai continue on day 2 |

For the third day in a row, the Income Tax Department's "survey" of the BBC office in this city went on on Thursday. Officials produced copies of the news organization's computer and physical records and collected financial information from a small number of staff members.

According to reports, the operation, which started at the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) offices in Delhi and Mumbai at 11:30 am on Tuesday, has lasted more than 45 hours.

They informed PTI that the survey was ongoing.

The drill expected to last little longer

The drill was expected to last for a little longer, according to authorities, who stated that the "precise time frame to deem the operation closed relies solely on the teams on the ground."

According to officials, the survey is being conducted to look at difficulties with foreign taxation and transfer pricing of BBC subsidiary companies.

According to tax officials, the survey teams are copying data from electronic devices as part of their work of gathering evidence and are looking for answers on financial transactions, the corporate structure, and other details concerning the news firm.

The I-T department's action against the public broadcaster with its headquarters in London has been condemned by opposition parties as a "political vengeance."

BJP accused BBC of venomous reporting

On Tuesday, the ruling BJP had accused the BBC of "venomous reporting" while the Opposition had questioned the timing of the action that came weeks after the broadcaster aired a two-part documentary "India: The Modi Question" on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the 2002 Gujarat riots.

While there has been no official statement from the Income Tax department on the action, the BBC has said it was cooperating with the authorities.

A BBC staffer in Delhi said they were broadcasting their news like usual.

The Supreme Court last week dismissed a plea seeking the imposition of a complete ban on the BBC in India in the wake of the controversial documentary, terming the petition "entirely misconceived" and "absolutely meritless".

Another set of petitions challenging the government's decision to block the documentary's access on social media platforms will be heard in April.

On January 21, the government had issued directions to block multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the documentary.

