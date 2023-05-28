Income Tax search team attack in Tamil Nadu: Director alleges deliberate assault, arrests made

The Income Tax (IT) search team that was attacked while conducting searches at the residence of Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji's brother Ashok and others is now being described by a top officer as a deliberate act.

Sivasankaran, Director of Income Tax (Investigation), stated, "The attack, allegedly by DMK cadre and supporters of the Minister in Karur on Friday, was deliberate. Our officers will not be deterred by malicious complaints lodged against them."

Sivasankaran made these remarks after visiting four of his colleagues who were injured in the assault and are currently receiving treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital.

Evidence had been tampered with, claims Sivasankaran

He further revealed, "One of our female officers sustained a fracture, while three others suffered internal injuries. The attack was premeditated, and the intention was to inflict physical harm." Sivasankaran also mentioned that evidence had been tampered with at certain locations where the searches were conducted. He asserted, "We will be filing cases against those who tampered with the evidence and attacked our officers. Appropriate action will be taken."

Incident on cam

In addition, Sivasankaran noted that video footage of the attack is available and invited the accused to present any evidence of misconduct by the officers. He emphasized, "If they believe that we will back down if a case is registered against us, they are mistaken." Meanwhile, the police have arrested eight individuals, including some DMK functionaries, in connection with the assault on the IT officers. The searches at various premises associated with acquaintances of Senthilbalaji continued for the third day on Sunday. Sivasankaran mentioned that once the searches are concluded, details regarding the seizures will be shared.