'INC Means I Need Chair': BJP Jibes At Congress Over Power Tussle In Karnataka Amid Delay In Kerala CM Announcement - VIDEO

X

New Delhi: Even 10 days after the election results, the announcement of the next Kerala CM is awaited as the Congress is unable to come to a consensus over a name for the top post, despite the UDF alliance getting a clear majority in the state.

However, reports of a power tussle in the Karnataka Congress again gained momentum. Cut-outs of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar as the next Karnataka Chief Minister were put up outside the Congress office in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Taking a jibe at the Congress, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla called the party, "INC means I Need Chair," and said that the announcement in Karnataka might take place before that in Kerala.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Even before Kerala CM decision finalised, now Karnataka Congress confusion. On one hand, no CM in Kerala after 10-11 days; on the other hand, confusion now in Karnataka Congress over the CM chair. Large posters projecting Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar as the next Chief Minister have been put up outside the KPCC office in Bengaluru. INC means I Need Chair," the caption of the post read.

Kerala Congress seeks Governor's appointment

Meanwhile, Kerala Congress has contacted the Governor’s office seeking an appointment for today, which has reportedly been granted, according to TOI report.