 'INC Means I Need Chair': BJP Jibes At Congress Over Power Tussle In Karnataka Amid Delay In Kerala CM Announcement - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'INC Means I Need Chair': BJP Jibes At Congress Over Power Tussle In Karnataka Amid Delay In Kerala CM Announcement - VIDEO

'INC Means I Need Chair': BJP Jibes At Congress Over Power Tussle In Karnataka Amid Delay In Kerala CM Announcement - VIDEO

The BJP attacked Congress over delays in announcing the Kerala Chief Minister, despite UDF’s clear majority, and cited internal confusion. BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla said, “INC means I Need Chair,” linking it to reported Karnataka Congress infighting over DK Shivakumar’s supporters projecting him as CM.

Shashank NairUpdated: Thursday, May 14, 2026, 10:22 AM IST
article-image
X

New Delhi: Even 10 days after the election results, the announcement of the next Kerala CM is awaited as the Congress is unable to come to a consensus over a name for the top post, despite the UDF alliance getting a clear majority in the state.

However, reports of a power tussle in the Karnataka Congress again gained momentum. Cut-outs of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar as the next Karnataka Chief Minister were put up outside the Congress office in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Taking a jibe at the Congress, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla called the party, "INC means I Need Chair," and said that the announcement in Karnataka might take place before that in Kerala.

"Even before Kerala CM decision finalised, now Karnataka Congress confusion. On one hand, no CM in Kerala after 10-11 days; on the other hand, confusion now in Karnataka Congress over the CM chair. Large posters projecting Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar as the next Chief Minister have been put up outside the KPCC office in Bengaluru. INC means I Need Chair," the caption of the post read.

Read Also
Karnataka Power Tussle: Cut-Outs Of DK Shivakumar As Next CM Put Up Outside Congress Office In...
article-image

Kerala Congress seeks Governor's appointment

Meanwhile, Kerala Congress has contacted the Governor’s office seeking an appointment for today, which has reportedly been granted, according to TOI report.

Follow us on