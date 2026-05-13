Karnataka Power Tussle: Cut-outs of DK Shivakumar As Next CM Put Up Outside Congress Office In Bengaluru – Video

ANI

Bengaluru: Reports of a power tussle in the Karnataka Congress have once again gained momentum. Cut-outs of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar as the next Karnataka Chief Minister were put up outside the Congress office in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

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Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently said in a statement that the Chief Minister’s chair was “shaking” in Karnataka and that the same was happening in Kerala and Punjab as well.

Earlier on Sunday, DK Shivakumar categorically refuted PM Modi’s accusation that the Chief Minister’s chair was wobbling in the state. Speaking to reporters at Lingasagur in Raichur district, Shivakumar said, "No chairs are wobbling in Karnataka. All chairs are stable. I don't know what the Prime Minister is seeing."

Addressing BJP workers in Bengaluru, PM Modi on Sunday attacked the Congress, accusing it of "failing to provide good governance due to internal power struggles in Karnataka and of betraying the people."

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"For the past three years in Karnataka, instead of resolving people's problems, most of the government's time has been spent on addressing internal conflicts," the PM alleged, adding that the Congress government has remained gripped by uncertainty over leadership and power-sharing arrangements, reported The New Indian Express.