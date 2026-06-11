'Inappropriate To Abandon Ship...': TMC MP Babul Supriyo Denies Joining Rebel TMC Camp - VIDEO

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New Delhi: Amid rebellion in the Trinamool Congress, Rajya MP Babul Supriyo on Thursday cleared his stance and said that he is not swicthhing to the rival faction.

In a video message, he said,"Amidst all this confusion and rumors, I just wish to make it amply clear that I'm neither joining any faction nor any other party. I think it's inappropriate to abandon a ship when it is in troubled waters."

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Earlier, Lok Sabha MP Shatrughan Sinha also clarified his position saying some were spreading rumours about him joining a rebel group.

"When I was going through a difficult phase after losing the Patna election in 2019, very few people stood by me. Mamata Banerjee was among the few who supported and encouraged me. She believed I should continue in public life without any gap in my parliamentary journey, and it was on her direction that I contested from Asansol," he said while speaking to news agency PTI.

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Speaking on reports of him backing the rebel faction, he said, "Some people are speaking the truth, while others are spreading rumours. Some have claimed that I have joined the so-called rebel group. Yes, by nature I have always been outspoken."

"I often say that if speaking the truth is considered rebellion, then I am also a rebel. I have always spoken frankly and called a spade a spade. But I want to state clearly that Mamata ji stood by me during my difficult times, and today, in her difficult phase, I cannot abandon her," he said.