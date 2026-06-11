'Inappropriate To Abandon Ship...': TMC MP Babul Supriyo Denies Joining Rebel TMC Camp - VIDEO

New Delhi: Amid rebellion in the Trinamool Congress, Rajya MP Babul Supriyo on Thursday cleared his stance and said that he is not swicthhing to the rival faction.
In a video message, he said,"Amidst all this confusion and rumors, I just wish to make it amply clear that I'm neither joining any faction nor any other party. I think it's inappropriate to abandon a ship when it is in troubled waters."
Earlier, Lok Sabha MP Shatrughan Sinha also clarified his position saying some were spreading rumours about him joining a rebel group.
"When I was going through a difficult phase after losing the Patna election in 2019, very few people stood by me. Mamata Banerjee was among the few who supported and encouraged me. She believed I should continue in public life without any gap in my parliamentary journey, and it was on her direction that I contested from Asansol," he said while speaking to news agency PTI.
Speaking on reports of him backing the rebel faction, he said, "Some people are speaking the truth, while others are spreading rumours. Some have claimed that I have joined the so-called rebel group. Yes, by nature I have always been outspoken."
"I often say that if speaking the truth is considered rebellion, then I am also a rebel. I have always spoken frankly and called a spade a spade. But I want to state clearly that Mamata ji stood by me during my difficult times, and today, in her difficult phase, I cannot abandon her," he said.