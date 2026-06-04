'Inappropriate': Army Likely To Seek Explanation From Pilot Who Romantically Proposed To Girlfriend After Convocation In Nashik

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Nashik: A video of a newly commissioned Army pilot's proposal has gone viral on social media after the passing-out parade in Maharashtra's Nashik on Tuesday. However, the viral clip and the couple's pictures from the day have also sparked a debate online over whether the gesture broke protocol.

Amid the buzz, the Army has reportedly taken cognisance of the matter and is likely to seek an explanation from the newly commissioned pilot, Hindustan Times reported, citing sources.

Reportedly, the proposal and its social media presence violate several protocols laid out by the Army.

Captain Bharat Bhardwaj allegedly violated military decorum and protocol by proposing to his fiancée in uniform during a Passing Out Parade-like ceremony in front of military equipment. The Army expressed displeasure, calling the act inappropriate in timing, place, and tradition, news agency IANS reported, citing Army sources.

Indian Army Aviation Captain Bharat Bhardwaj, after completing his flight training at the Combat Army Aviation Training School (CAATS) in Nashik, Maharashtra, proposed to his girlfriend, Arushi, surprising her.

Dressed in his ceremonial military uniform, the newly commissioned pilot walked onto the tarmac, knelt before his partner, and proposed with an engagement ring.

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About combat army aviation training school

Located in Nashik, the Combat Army Aviation Training School is among the Indian Army’s premier flying training establishments. The institution plays a crucial role in preparing officers for aviation operations and combat helicopter missions.

Officers undergo rigorous training before qualifying as Army Aviation pilots, making graduation from the programme a significant achievement in a military career.