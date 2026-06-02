'Here, Love Took Flight': Army Pilot Romantically Proposes To Girlfriend After Convocation In Nashik; Adorable Viral Video Melts Hearts

A memorable moment unfolded at the Combat Army Aviation Training School in Nashik when newly qualified Army Aviation pilot Captain Bharat Bhardwaj chose to celebrate more than just his professional achievement. Moments after completing his aviation training, the young officer surprised his longtime girlfriend, Arushi, with a marriage proposal that quickly captured attention on social media.

The proposal took place immediately following the convocation ceremony, where Captain Bhardwaj had officially graduated as a combat helicopter pilot. Surrounded by fellow officers, family members, friends, and guests, he transformed the ceremonial occasion into a deeply personal milestone.

Romantic proposal against a helicopter backdrop

Adding to the significance of the moment was the setting itself. With a military helicopter standing prominently in the background, Captain Bhardwaj went down on one knee and presented Arushi with a ring. The gesture symbolised both his successful journey into Army Aviation and the beginning of a new chapter in his personal life.

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Caught completely by surprise, Arushi became emotional before accepting the proposal. The heartfelt exchange was met with applause and cheers from those gathered at the venue, creating a celebration that blended love, family, and military pride.

Video gains attention across social media

Footage of the proposal soon began circulating online, earning praise from viewers who admired its authenticity and emotional appeal. Many social media users described the moment as a perfect example of balancing professional accomplishments with personal happiness.

The video resonated with audiences for its simplicity, proving that meaningful gestures often leave the strongest impressions.

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Captain’s humorous remark adds to the charm

Captain Bhardwaj also brought smiles with a light-hearted comment while speaking about married life. Referring to the proposal as a “love salute” for Arushi, he joked that while Army officers exchange salutes in uniform, the real authority at home belongs to the wife.

His playful observation added a touch of humour to an already heartwarming occasion and further endeared the couple to viewers online.

About the combat army aviation training school

Located in Nashik, the Combat Army Aviation Training School is among the Indian Army’s premier flying training establishments. The institution plays a crucial role in preparing officers for aviation operations and combat helicopter missions. Officers undergo rigorous training before qualifying as Army Aviation pilots, making graduation from the programme a significant achievement in a military career.