e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh stable and recovering: AIIMS officialJEE (Advanced) 2021: Mridul Agarwal of IIT Delhi scores top rank with 348 out of 360 marks16,862 fresh Covid cases in India, 11% lower than yesterday
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 05:08 PM IST

In Pictures: On his 3-day visit to Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Amit Shah visits Cellular Jail at Port Blair where Veer Savarkar was imprisoned

FPJ Web Desk
In Pictures: On his 3-day visit to Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Amit Shah visits Cellular Jail at Port Blair where Veer Savarkar was imprisoned | ANI Photo

In Pictures: On his 3-day visit to Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Amit Shah visits Cellular Jail at Port Blair where Veer Savarkar was imprisoned | ANI Photo

Advertisement

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on his three-day visit to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, visited the Cellular Jail at Port Blair. He also visited the cell where Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was imprisoned.

Check out the pics below:

Advertisement

Reportedly, Amit Shah will review various developmental works initiated with the Centre's assistance in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Shah will reportedly deliver a speech at 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' event and will flag off 'Go-Go tourist buses' to various destinations in Andaman.

Shah will hold a review meeting tomorrow with Lieutenant Governor Devendra Kumar Joshi, Director General of Police and other senior officials at Port Blair.

During his stay in the Island, the Home Minister will also embark on an aerial survey of various development works under construction of 'Shaheed Dweep eco-tourism project' and 'Swaraj Dweep Water Aerodrome' in the Union Territory and will be visiting Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Island during the day.

On Sunday, he will attend a programme to be organised by the Andaman and Nicobar Police.

(With IANS inputs)

ALSO READ

Members of farmers' body detained in Lucknow for trying to burn effigies of PM Modi, Amit Shah
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 05:08 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal