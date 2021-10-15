In Pictures: On his 3-day visit to Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Amit Shah visits Cellular Jail at Port Blair where Veer Savarkar was imprisoned

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on his three-day visit to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, visited the Cellular Jail at Port Blair. He also visited the cell where Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was imprisoned.

Check out the pics below:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Reportedly, Amit Shah will review various developmental works initiated with the Centre's assistance in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Shah will reportedly deliver a speech at 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' event and will flag off 'Go-Go tourist buses' to various destinations in Andaman.

Shah will hold a review meeting tomorrow with Lieutenant Governor Devendra Kumar Joshi, Director General of Police and other senior officials at Port Blair.

During his stay in the Island, the Home Minister will also embark on an aerial survey of various development works under construction of 'Shaheed Dweep eco-tourism project' and 'Swaraj Dweep Water Aerodrome' in the Union Territory and will be visiting Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Island during the day.

On Sunday, he will attend a programme to be organised by the Andaman and Nicobar Police.

(With IANS inputs)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 05:08 PM IST