In Pictures: Clashes erupt in Kashmir after Army personnel allegedly burns Qasem Soleimani’s poster

Massive protest clashes erupted after some Army personnel during the census process barged into a residential house and burnt the picture of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani.
Qasim Solemani was an Iranian military officer who was killed in a drone attack at Baghdad International Airport some years back.
Photos by Sajad Hameed
Photo by Sajad Hameed
Photo by Sajad Hameed
Photo by Sajad Hameed
Photo by Sajad Hameed
Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 09:46 PM IST
