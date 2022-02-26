In Pics: TMC women's wing take out a protest march demanding immediate evacuation of Indians in Ukraine; SUCI burn effigies of Biden and Putin

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) women's wing held a rally protest march on Saturday and demanded immediate evacuation of the Indians from the war-torn Ukraine.

Senior women leaders and ministers including Chandrima Bhattacharya, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Mala Roy, Krishna Chakraborty took part in the march that was from Hazra More to Gandhi statue on Mayo road.

Talking to the media Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Mayor Krishna Chakraborty said that the women wing of TMC ‘Banga Janani’ is urging the BJP-led Central government to immediately bring back over 20,000 Indians stuck in Ukraine.

“Several Indians, including from this state, are stuck in Ukraine. They need immediate attention as they are suffering there. The central government should immediately address this crisis,” said Krishna.

Meanwhile, Debjit Burman who is from East Midnapore said that for last two days he has been waking up to the sound of bombs and presently took shelter in a bunker with other Indians with minimum food and water.

“On Thursday people were seen taking out cash from ATMs for emergencies as banks are closed. Even though I have some money with me but cannot buy anything as the shops are closed. Now I am just counting time to reach back to India,” said Burman.

Burman’s mother Deepa Burman also pleaded with both state and central government to bring her son back to their house.

Arka Samaddar, a medical student in Kyiv could not be contacted. His mother, talking to us, urged both the state and central governments to stand by the evacuation of the students.

“There is a minimum ration available with them. If this problem is not addressed then they will starve there. My son along with others should reach back to India safely. His dreams of becoming a doctor seem to remain a dream,” said Samaddar’s mother.

Besides, the Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) also took out a protest march against Russia's invasion of Ukraine. They even burnt effigies of US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Check out the pictures below:

-

Advertisement

Swapan Mahapatra

Advertisement

Swapan Mahapatra

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 08:22 PM IST