In Pics: Kashmiri Shia Muslims mark Ashura Day with rituals

Kashmiri Shia Muslims mark Ashura Day with rituals | Photo: Sajad Hameed

Youm-e-Ashura was observed with religious fervour across Jammu and Kashmir on the 10th day of the first Islamic Month Muharram, which started on August 01, 2022.

Photo: Sajad Hameed

Photo: Sajad Hameed

Authorities on Thursday imposed restrictions in the Abi Guzar area of the city to prevent members of the Shia community from taking out any procession to mark Ashoora.

However, thousands of “Azadars” participated in the “Alam and Zuljanah” procession in downtown Srinagar which passed through Alamgari Bazar and concluded at Zadibal Imambargah.

Photo: Sajad Hameed

Photo: Sajad Hameed

Why is Ashura Day observed?

The day is observed to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), in the battle of Karbala on the 10th of Muharram, 1,353 years ago.

Meanwhile, restrictions have been imposed in the Abi Guzar area falling under police station Kothibagh, while security personnel have been deployed in strength to maintain law and order on the 10th of Muharram, the officials said.

Photo: Sajad Hameed

Photo: Sajad Hameed

Detained for Muharram processions:

Notably, police had detained several members of the Shia community at various places in the city on Sunday as they had tried to take out Muharram processions.

The traditional Muharram procession, to mark the eighth day of the 10-day Muharram mourning period, used to pass through the areas of Abi Guzar, Lal Chowk and Dalgate areas, but has been banned since the eruption of militancy in 1990 as authorities maintain that the gathering has been used for propagating separatist politics.

Muharram processions are expected in other parts of the valley, including the old city.