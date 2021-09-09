In Pics: Indian Army organises women cricket tournament in Kashmir's Kunzer Baramulla, assures educational support to best players

In order to empower girls in sports activities in North Kashmir Indian Army 2 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) organised women's cricket tournament at Sports stadium Kunzer Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Around six women cricket teams from District Baramulla and Srinagar participated in this tournament and a large number of spectators, particularly girls, was present to watch the matches in this tournament. Meanwhile, women cricketers of the district Budgam and Srinagar appreciated this step taken by Indian Army as it will enhance the sporting skills and will also give them exposure at the local and national level. "The matches organised by the Indian Army aim at giving chance to the girls who are talented to learn in the academy in kashmir where they will be taught by experts. It is a moment of happiness for us", the players said.

There has been a significant rise in women playing cricket in the Kashmir valley.

The women in Kashmir say that if they ever get a chance, they will show their worth on not just the National level but the International level as well. The women have started coming out of their conservative societies and taking up the fields they like, be it in the education sector or the sports they prefer.

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 05:07 PM IST