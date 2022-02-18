In Pics: India-UAE sign Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) during bilateral meet

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Friday held a bilateral meeting with the UAE delegation led by Minister of Economy, Abdulla bin Touq Al-Marri and Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi.

He said that both the countries are entering a golden era of economic and trade cooperation with the signing of the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

"Held a bilateral meeting with the UAE delegation led by Minister of Economy, Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri & Minister of State for Foreign Trade, @ThaniAlZeyoudi. Both nations are entering a golden era of economic and trade cooperation with the signing of India-UAE CEPA," Goyal said in a tweet.

India and UAE have collaborated closely during the COVID-19 pandemic in critical areas of healthcare and food security. Bilateral trade, investment and energy relations have remained robust.

The two sides are also strengthening their cooperation in new areas of renewable energy, start-ups, fintech, India is participating with one of the largest pavilions in the Dubai Expo 2020.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 07:46 PM IST