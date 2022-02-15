Indian Ambassador meets UAE Education Minister, discusses cooperation in field of education

Dubai: Sunjay Sudhir, India's ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), met with UAE Education Minister Hussain Al Hammadi on Tuesday to discuss opportunities to boost educational cooperation between the two countries.

The UAE's minister of education emphasised the UAE's high regard for Indian human resources and their contributions. The Indian Embassy in the United Arab Emirates said on Twitter,""Amb Sunjay Sudhir met Hussain Al Hammadi, UAE's Minister of Education and discussed further enhancement of Indian-UAE cooperation in the field of education. Exploring new avenues of learning, together!"



India and the UAE established diplomatic relations in 1972 and enjoy strong bonds of friendship based on age-old cultural, religious and economic ties between the two nations.

