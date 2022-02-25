In Pics: First batch of Indian students leave Chernivtsi for Ukraine-Romania border

The first batch of Indian students have left Chernivtsi for the Ukraine-Romania border. MEA Camp Offices are now operational in Lviv and Chernivtsi towns in western Ukraine. Additional Russian speaking officials are being sent to these Camp Offices, news agency ANI reported.

As Russia closes in on capital Kyiv, the Indian embassy in Ukraine has issued a new advisory to Indian nationals, especially students, stuck there, saying that arrangements are being made to evacuate them.

Asking them to remain “strong, safe and alert”, the embassy has urged students living closest to border checkpoints -- CHOP-ZAHONY, Hungarian border near Uzhhorod, PORUBNE-SIRET Romanian border near Chernivtsi -- to depart first in an organised manner.

Students have been advised to remain in touch with student contractors, for orderly movement.

The advisory has asked its citizens to carry essential items along with them, including passport, cash, and COVID-19 double vaccination certificate

"Carry passport, cash preferably in USD for any emergency expenses, and other essentials. COVID-19 double vaccination certificate, if available," the advisory states.

"Print out Indian flag and paste prominently on vehicles and buses while travelling," the advisory further stated.

Notably, Air India is planning to operate two flights to Romanian capital Bucharest on Friday to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine due to a Russian military offensive, senior government officials said.

The Ukrainian airspace was closed for civil aircraft operations by the country's authorities on Thursday morning and therefore, the evacuation flights are operating out of Bucharest.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 06:09 PM IST