Ukraine-Russia war: Karnataka appoints nodal officer to facilitate evacuation of stranded Indians

The Karnataka government on Thursday appointed Dr Manoj Rajan as its nodal officer to facilitate safe return of students and others from the state stranded in Ukraine, reported news agency ANI.

The release read that the Nodal Office will coordinate with MEA and Embassy of India, Kyiv and provide support for evacuation of stranded people from the State.

The government said, "Ukraine is under martial law and the prevailing situation is uncertain. The Ukraine Air Space is closed, hence schedule of special flights stands cancelled, which has made evacuation of stranded Indian people/students in Ukraine difficult. The Embassy of India in Kyiv is open and fully operational and is making all efforts to reach out to the stranded people/students from India and working on a mission mode to find solution to this difficult situation."

"Dr Manoj Rajan, Commissioner, Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority, Revenue Department, will coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs and Embassy of India, Kyiv, and provide all necessary support for evacuation of stranded people from the state to the respective destination," a government notification said.

The nodal officer will oversee functioning of the 24x7 helpline number (080-1070, 080-22340676) and email manoarya@gmail.com and revenuedmkar@gmail.com) in the state emergency operation centre.

On Thursday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said stated that they have information about 10 students from the state being stranded in Ukraine amid the Russian attack.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 10:15 AM IST