In Pics: CMs of BJP ruled states attend swearing-in ceremony of Pushkar Singh Dhami in Dehradun

The chief ministers of BJP ruled states are in Dehradun, Uttarakhand to attend the swearing-in ceremony of BJP leader CM-designate Pushkar Singh Dhami.

This will be Dhami's second consecutive term as the chief minister of BJP-ruled Uttarakhand state.

Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh is set to administer the oath to Dhami which will be held at the parade ground in Dehradun.

Along with him, the cabinet ministers will also be administered the oath. Dhami was elected leader of the BJP legislature party in Uttarakhand on Monday.

Dhami, who lost from the Khatima constituency in the Uttarakhand, led the party’s poll effort as Chief Minister during the assembly polls held last month.

BJP leaders among Goa CM-designate Pramod Sawant and Rajasthan BJP leader Vasundhara Raje are also in Dehruhan to attend the ceremony.

Dhami had lost to Congress candidate Bhuwan Chandra Kapri from Khatima by a margin of 6,579 votes in the state polls.

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 02:21 PM IST