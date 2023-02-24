IN PICS: AAP & BJP councillors engage in physical & verbal spat at Delhi civic centre

Councillors of AAP and BJP clash during the election of members of the MCD Standing Committee, at the Civic Centre in New Delhi, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023 | PTI
Sloganeering and chaos at Civic Centre. This is the third day of commotions in the House. | PTI
Someone from AAP hit me with a sharp object. They also touched my neck. It was done by a male Councillor. They haven’t allowed a single House sustain. Don’t know if she's Delhi's Mayor or AAP's. She acts on orders by Kejriwal & other masters: Meenakshi Sharma, BJP | ANI
Ruckus at Delhi Civic Centre | PTI
AAP & BJP councillors arguing | PTI
BJP & AAP councillors manhandling one another | PTI
Police intervention amid chaos at Delhi Civic Centre | PTI
Councillors of both parties engage in physical and verbal spat | PTI
AAP Councillor Ashok Kumar Maanu collapsed at Delhi Civic Centre as clashes broke out between AAP and BJP Councillors | ANI
