IN PICS: AAP & BJP councillors engage in physical & verbal spat at Delhi civic centre | PTI

Councillors of AAP and BJP clash during the election of members of the MCD Standing Committee, at the Civic Centre in New Delhi, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023 | PTI

Sloganeering and chaos at Civic Centre. This is the third day of commotions in the House. | PTI

Someone from AAP hit me with a sharp object. They also touched my neck. It was done by a male Councillor. They haven’t allowed a single House sustain. Don’t know if she's Delhi's Mayor or AAP's. She acts on orders by Kejriwal & other masters: Meenakshi Sharma, BJP | ANI

AAP Councillor Ashok Kumar Maanu collapsed at Delhi Civic Centre as clashes broke out between AAP and BJP Councillors | ANI