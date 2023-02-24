e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaIN PICS: AAP & BJP councillors engage in physical & verbal spat at Delhi civic centre

IN PICS: AAP & BJP councillors engage in physical & verbal spat at Delhi civic centre

MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi announced February 27 as the new date for the election on Friday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, February 24, 2023, 11:13 PM IST
article-image
IN PICS: AAP & BJP councillors engage in physical & verbal spat at Delhi civic centre | PTI
Follow us on
Councillors of AAP and BJP clash during the election of members of the MCD Standing Committee, at the Civic Centre in New Delhi, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023

Councillors of AAP and BJP clash during the election of members of the MCD Standing Committee, at the Civic Centre in New Delhi, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023 | PTI

Sloganeering and chaos at Civic Centre. This is the third day of commotions in the House.

Sloganeering and chaos at Civic Centre. This is the third day of commotions in the House. | PTI

Someone from AAP hit me with a sharp object. They also touched my neck. It was done by a male Councillor. They haven’t allowed a single House sustain. Don’t know if she's Delhi's Mayor or AAP's. She acts on orders by Kejriwal & other masters: Meenakshi Sharma, BJP

Someone from AAP hit me with a sharp object. They also touched my neck. It was done by a male Councillor. They haven’t allowed a single House sustain. Don’t know if she's Delhi's Mayor or AAP's. She acts on orders by Kejriwal & other masters: Meenakshi Sharma, BJP | ANI

Ruckus at Delhi Civic Centre

Ruckus at Delhi Civic Centre | PTI

AAP & BJP councillors arguing

AAP & BJP councillors arguing | PTI

BJP & AAP councillors manhandling one another

BJP & AAP councillors manhandling one another | PTI

Police intervention amid chaos at Delhi Civic Centre

Police intervention amid chaos at Delhi Civic Centre | PTI

Councillors of both parties engage in physical and verbal spat

Councillors of both parties engage in physical and verbal spat | PTI

AAP Councillor Ashok Kumar Maanu collapsed at Delhi Civic Centre as clashes broke out between AAP and BJP Councillors

AAP Councillor Ashok Kumar Maanu collapsed at Delhi Civic Centre as clashes broke out between AAP and BJP Councillors | ANI

Read Also
WATCH: Huge ruckus breaks out at Delhi Civic Centre as AAP, BJP councillors manhandle each other
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Ghulam Nabi Azad serves defamation notice to Jairam Ramesh; seeks compensation of Rs 2 Cr

Ghulam Nabi Azad serves defamation notice to Jairam Ramesh; seeks compensation of Rs 2 Cr

New Delhi: AAP leaders gather at Kamla Market Police Station, demand FIR against BJP for 'attempt to...

New Delhi: AAP leaders gather at Kamla Market Police Station, demand FIR against BJP for 'attempt to...

Kochi-Delhi IndiGo flight makes medical emergency landing in Bhopal, passenger shifted to hospital

Kochi-Delhi IndiGo flight makes medical emergency landing in Bhopal, passenger shifted to hospital

IN PICS: AAP & BJP councillors engage in physical & verbal spat at Delhi civic centre

IN PICS: AAP & BJP councillors engage in physical & verbal spat at Delhi civic centre

RSS leader Krishna Gopal says India can help 'troubled' Pakistan if it asks with 'pure heart'

RSS leader Krishna Gopal says India can help 'troubled' Pakistan if it asks with 'pure heart'