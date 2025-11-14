In Jubilee Hills bypoll, Congress Candidate Naveen Yadav Secures A Decisive Victory Over BRS Nominee Maganti Sunitha With More Than 24,000 Votes

Congress candidate V Naveen Yadav on Friday won the by-election to Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency here. | X @PTI_News

Hyderabad: Congress candidate V Naveen Yadav on Friday won the by-election to Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency here, defeating his nearest BRS rival Maganti Sunitha by a margin of over 24,000 votes.

Yadav secured 98,988 votes, while the BRS nominee got 74,259 votes.

VIDEO | Hyderabad: Congress candidate from Jubilee Hills constituency, Naveen Yadav (@PingNaveenYadav), says, “I am thankful to people who believed in me and made me win by such a big majority.”#JubleeHills



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/VjCyTgS9sg — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 14, 2025

BJP candidate Lankala Deepak Reddy, who managed to get only 17,061 votes, forfeited his security deposit.

The bypoll was necessitated by the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June this year.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)