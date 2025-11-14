In Jubilee Hills bypoll, Congress Candidate Naveen Yadav Secures A Decisive Victory Over BRS Nominee Maganti Sunitha With More Than 24,000 Votes

Hyderabad: Congress candidate V Naveen Yadav on Friday won the by-election to Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency here, defeating his nearest BRS rival Maganti Sunitha by a margin of over 24,000 votes.
Yadav secured 98,988 votes, while the BRS nominee got 74,259 votes.
BJP candidate Lankala Deepak Reddy, who managed to get only 17,061 votes, forfeited his security deposit.
Read Also
'Contest Is Between EC & People Of Bihar': Congress Takes Dig At Election Commission As NDA Heads...
The bypoll was necessitated by the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June this year.
FPJ Shorts
Infomerics Pays ₹65.25 Lakh To Resolve Sebi Case, Market Regulator Closes Proceedings After Corrective Actions
FMGE December Registration 2025 Begins; Here's How To Apply
Chaos Erupts Near Bengaluru Metro Station As Lady Driver Engages In Minor Accident, Causes 1 Km Traffic Jam | WATCH
Shashi Tharoor Takes Sharp Dig At Congress As INDIA Bloc Struggles In Bihar, Says He Wasn’t Invited To Campaign And Parties Must Analyse Failures
(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)