'Contest Is Between EC & People Of Bihar': Congress Takes Dig At Election Commission As NDA Heads Towards Landslide Victory In Bihar (Screengrab) | X/@PTI_News

Patna: As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is heading towards a one-sided victory in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, the Congress took a dig at the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday. Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said that the Bihar elections were between the ECI and the people of the state.

Lashing out at Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Khera said, "This contest is between the Election Commission of India and the people of Bihar. There was a book called ‘To Serve with Love.’ Gyanesh Kumar Gupta is writing this book for PM Modi.”

VIDEO | Delhi: Early trends show victory for the NDA in Bihar. Congress leader Pawan Khera says, “This is just the beginning, and we are waiting. The trends show Gyanesh Kumar Gupta is making an impact on the people of Bihar. The people have shown great courage despite issues… pic.twitter.com/2d3Ov56LbA — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 14, 2025

While commenting on the early trend, Khera stated that Gyanesh Kumar Gupta was making an impact on the people of Bihar.

"The people have shown great courage despite issues like SIR and ‘vote chori.’ How effective Gyanesh Kumar Gupta will be remains to be seen," he added.

Latest Trends In Bihar Elections:

As per the latest Data, the BJP emerged as the single-largest party with its candidates leading on 95 seats, while its ally Janata Dal United (JDU) is ahead on 83 seats. Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party or LJP(RV) pulled up a big surprise by leading on 20 seats. Other NDA parts - HAMS and RSHTLKM are leading on five and four seats respectively.

Meanwhile, the Opposition's Mahagathbandhan is leading on only 30 seats. The Rashtriya Janata Party (RJD) is leading on 25 seats. However, its ally, the Congress, failed to touch even the double-figure mark. The grand old party is winning in three seats. Other parties of the Mahagathbandhan - Communist Party of India (Marxist) - CPI(M) and Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) - CPI(ML)(L) are winning on one seat each.