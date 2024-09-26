'In Hindi Only': Delhi's Patiala House Court Allows Convicted Terrorist Yasin Bhatkal To Talk To Ailing Mother Via Video Conferencing

Convicted terrorist and one of the founders of the Indian Mujahideen (IM) terror module, Yasin Bhatkal | File Image

Delhi's Patiala House Court has allowed Yasin Bhatkal, a convicted terrorist and one of the founders of the Indian Mujahideen (IM), to have a video conference (VC) meeting with his ailing mother. Bhatkal had originally sought permission for custody parole to meet his mother in person; however, the court granted the meeting via video conferencing instead.

While passing the order, the court directed the concerned Jail Superintendent to allow Yasin Bhatkal to interact with his ailing mother through video conferencing, but only as a one-time allowance. The court further instructed that Bhatkal must communicate with his mother in Hindi language only.

Additionally, for security reasons, the court granted the Jail Superintendent the liberty to record the communication if deemed necessary. These conditions reflect the court’s cautious approach, balancing the humanitarian request with stringent security measures due to Bhatkal's involvement in terrorism.

Currently incarcerated in Tihar Jail, Delhi, Bhatkal has requested parole to attend to his ailing mother, who has recently undergone cardiac surgery.

Yasin Bhatkal was sentenced to death by a Hyderabad court in 2016 for his involvement in multiple terror attacks, has cited his mother's critical condition following heart surgery as the reason for his request.

In his plea, Bhatkal referenced Para 1203 of the Delhi Prison Rules, 2018, which outlines the circumstances under which custody parole can be granted. These include, death of a family member, marriage of a family member, serious illness of a family member and any other emergency circumstance, subject to the approval of the DIG (Range) of prisons.