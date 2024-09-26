 'In Hindi Only': Delhi's Patiala House Court Allows Convicted Terrorist Yasin Bhatkal To Talk To Ailing Mother Via Video Conferencing
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'In Hindi Only': Delhi's Patiala House Court Allows Convicted Terrorist Yasin Bhatkal To Talk To Ailing Mother Via Video Conferencing

'In Hindi Only': Delhi's Patiala House Court Allows Convicted Terrorist Yasin Bhatkal To Talk To Ailing Mother Via Video Conferencing

While passing the order, the court directed the concerned Jail Superintendent to allow Yasin Bhatkal to interact with his ailing mother through video conferencing, but only as a one-time allowance. The court further instructed that Bhatkal must communicate with his mother in Hindi language only.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, September 26, 2024, 06:51 PM IST
article-image
Convicted terrorist and one of the founders of the Indian Mujahideen (IM) terror module, Yasin Bhatkal | File Image

Delhi's Patiala House Court has allowed Yasin Bhatkal, a convicted terrorist and one of the founders of the Indian Mujahideen (IM), to have a video conference (VC) meeting with his ailing mother. Bhatkal had originally sought permission for custody parole to meet his mother in person; however, the court granted the meeting via video conferencing instead.

While passing the order, the court directed the concerned Jail Superintendent to allow Yasin Bhatkal to interact with his ailing mother through video conferencing, but only as a one-time allowance. The court further instructed that Bhatkal must communicate with his mother in Hindi language only.

Additionally, for security reasons, the court granted the Jail Superintendent the liberty to record the communication if deemed necessary. These conditions reflect the court’s cautious approach, balancing the humanitarian request with stringent security measures due to Bhatkal's involvement in terrorism.

Currently incarcerated in Tihar Jail, Delhi, Bhatkal has requested parole to attend to his ailing mother, who has recently undergone cardiac surgery.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: 'We Were Alerted Very Late', Citizens Fumed Over Delay By Authorities To Issue Rainfall Warnings
Mumbai: 'We Were Alerted Very Late', Citizens Fumed Over Delay By Authorities To Issue Rainfall Warnings
Aurra Bhatnagar Aka Aadhya To QUIT Anupamaa Post Leap Owing To ‘Love Angle’: Reports
Aurra Bhatnagar Aka Aadhya To QUIT Anupamaa Post Leap Owing To ‘Love Angle’: Reports
‘Dhanya Mehsoos Kar Raha Hoon’: Sunil Gavaskar Reacts After Visiting Ram Temple in Ayodhya Ahead Of IND vs BAN 2nd Test; Video
‘Dhanya Mehsoos Kar Raha Hoon’: Sunil Gavaskar Reacts After Visiting Ram Temple in Ayodhya Ahead Of IND vs BAN 2nd Test; Video
Mumbai: MHADA Receives Over 1.34 Lakh Applications For 2,030 Affordable Housing Units In 2024 Lottery
Mumbai: MHADA Receives Over 1.34 Lakh Applications For 2,030 Affordable Housing Units In 2024 Lottery

Yasin Bhatkal was sentenced to death by a Hyderabad court in 2016 for his involvement in multiple terror attacks, has cited his mother's critical condition following heart surgery as the reason for his request.

Read Also
Yasin Bhatkal chats show Indian Mujahideen planned to plant nuclear bomb in Surat town: NIA
article-image

In his plea, Bhatkal referenced Para 1203 of the Delhi Prison Rules, 2018, which outlines the circumstances under which custody parole can be granted. These include, death of a family member, marriage of a family member, serious illness of a family member and any other emergency circumstance, subject to the approval of the DIG (Range) of prisons.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'In Hindi Only': Delhi's Patiala House Court Allows Convicted Terrorist Yasin Bhatkal To Talk To...

'In Hindi Only': Delhi's Patiala House Court Allows Convicted Terrorist Yasin Bhatkal To Talk To...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 26, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 26, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Sacked Trainee IAS Officer Puja Khedkar Gets Relief For Now, Delhi High Court Extends Protection...

Sacked Trainee IAS Officer Puja Khedkar Gets Relief For Now, Delhi High Court Extends Protection...

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Admitted To Mohali's Fortis Hospital; Akali Leader Bikram Majithia Claims...

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Admitted To Mohali's Fortis Hospital; Akali Leader Bikram Majithia Claims...

'Congress Has Become Spokesperson Of Urban Naxalism; BJP Is The Only Nationalist Party,' Claims...

'Congress Has Become Spokesperson Of Urban Naxalism; BJP Is The Only Nationalist Party,' Claims...