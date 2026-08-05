In First Public Address Since Ouster, Sheikh Hasina Alleges 2024 Unrest Was 'Coordinated Conspiracy'

Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina | File Image

Former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday delivered her first public address since being ousted from power and leaving the country in 2024, accusing the interim administration led by Muhammad Yunus of orchestrating a carefully planned campaign to remove her government.

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Beginning her speech on an emotional note, Hasina paid tribute to her father, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the martyrs of Bangladesh's 1971 Liberation War, and members of her family who were killed in the 1975 massacre. At several points during her address, her voice faltered as she recalled the tragedy.

Claims over 2024 protests

Hasina alleged that the student-led quota protests of July and August 2024 were transformed into a movement aimed at overthrowing her government. According to her, the demonstrations were not peaceful from the outset and eventually evolved into a coordinated campaign designed to seize power outside the democratic process.

The former prime minister claimed that her administration had attempted to resolve the crisis through dialogue and had even launched a judicial inquiry into the violence. However, she alleged that the investigation was halted after the change in government.

Allegations after power shift

She further claimed that more than 450 police stations, along with several government buildings, were attacked during the unrest and questioned whether law enforcement agencies should have remained passive amid the violence.

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Hasina also alleged that political workers, journalists, lawyers, judges, and members of minority communities had faced persecution since her departure. Despite the challenges, she said she intended to return to Bangladesh and re-enter the country's political arena.