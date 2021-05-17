In Bengal, politics is above COVID-19; let it be election rallies or mass support for arrested leaders

West Bengal may be under a lockdown thanks to rising COVID-19 cases, but that apparently not enough of a deterrent. Protests broke out on Monday morning, hours after four top West Bengal politicians, including two Cabinet Ministers and a TMC MLA were questioned by the CBI and subsequently arrested. Furious party supporters have parked themselves in Kolkata's Rabindra Sadan area, outside the Nizam Palace, even as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee remains inside the CBI building.

The area has turned into a battlefield with TMC supporters breaking police barricade and trying to enter the building. Visuals shared by news agency ANI show a large number of people, many without masks, tussling with uniformed officials in close proximity.