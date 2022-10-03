In a major reshuffle, Chhattisgarh govt transfers 13 IAS, 6 IPS and 20 SAS officers

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel | Photo: PTI

The Chhattisgarh government carried out a major reshuffle of Bureaucrats in the state on Monday. The reshuffling included officers from Indian Administrative Services (IAS), Indian Police Services (IPS), and State Administrative Services (SAS).

Altogether, the order of the Chhattisgarh State General Administrative Department (GAD) transferred 13 IAS officers, 6 IPS officers and 20 SASs.

These transfer orders were issued two days after chief minister Bhupesh Baghel concluded his visit to the Pandariya assembly constituency of Kabirdham district.

In this big reshuffle, three IAS officers, namely Kuldeep Sharma IAS (2014), Vinay Kumar Langeh IAS (2016), and Ravi Mittal IAS (2016) were appointed as district collectors. Kuldeep Sharma was appointed as the new Collector of Balod, earlier he was heading the Korea district as District Collector. Vinay Mittal Langeh, who was CEO (Chief Executive Officer) Jila Panchayat Surguja, has been appointed as District Collector Korea, and CEO Jila Panchayat Raipur, and Ravi Mittal has been made District Collector of Jashpur. Meanwhile, IAS Gaurav Singh, who was the district Collector of Balod, has been appointed as Joint Secretary Panchayat and Rural Department.

IPS officer Amit Tukaram Kamble has been appointed as the new Superintendent of Police, Gariyaband. IPS U Uday Kiran has been given a new posting as SP Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi. Moreover, IPS 2011 batch IK Elsela has been appointed as SP Bemetara.

Apart from these, the Chhattisgarh GAD also transferred 20 State Administrate Officers in bulk. The sources within the department hinted that the CM was not happy with the work record of these officers, and finally, the GAD carried out an order for the bulk level reshuffle.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)