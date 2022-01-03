In a major haul, BSF recovers huge cache of arms, ammunition and heroin near International Border in Jammu sector

In a major bust, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday recovered a huge cache of arms, ammunition and heroin near the International Border in the Jammu sector during Zero Line Patrolling.

The items were recovered from the Ramgarh area of the Jammu sector.

"During special ZLP (Zero Line Patrolling) in the Area of Responsibility (AOR) of 98 Bn BSF at about 1010 hrs on January 3, 2022, a white colour sack bag filled with some arms, ammunition and heroin was recovered," the BSF informed.

The items that were recovered and seized include three AK-47 rifles, five packets of heroin, four pistols, five magazines of AK-47 rifles, two pistol magazines, 14 rounds AK47 and seven bullets of 9 mm.

Earlier, a Pakistani soldier who tried to enter India by crossing the LOC in the Keran sector of Kupwara was gunned down by Indian soldiers. Then the army contacted the Pakistani Army on the hotline and asked them to take back the dead body of the slain terrorist. One AK 47 rifle, seven grenades and other weapons were recovered from him.

(with ANI inputs)

