In a first, transgender couple from Kerala celebrates birth of their child

Thiruvananthapuram: Zia and Zahad Pawal, a transgender couple from Kerala are celebrating the birth of their child in what is perceived as a first in India.

The baby was delivered at the government medical college hospital in Kozhikode Wednesday morning soon after the couple did a photo shoot of Zia’s pregnancy which went viral on the social media.

The mother Zia, 21, a dancer from Kozhikode, was born a male. Her partner Zahad’s name appears in the medical record as a woman.

The couple were living together for the past three years

Both had decided to change their gender and underwent hormone therapy. The couple, who faced trouble with their respective families owing to their gender preference, were living together for the past three years.

Zia’s family was opposed to her passion for dance as it was against their conservative outlook. Zahad, a native of Thiruvananthapuram, who was working in a private institution as an accountant, took a year off for his gender reassessment procedures when the child was conceived. The procedure was halted and the treatment would resume after a year, the couple conveyed.

Netizens in support

Once the pregnancy was confirmed, Zahad’s family stood by them.

Social media groups too, came out in support of the couple, expressing views that transgenders too deserved to have families.

The Supreme Court has ruled that transgender couples have full legal rights to marry and live together. However, conservative sections of the society still consider it a taboo.