Mumbai: In a counter to MVA's 'Halla Bol' march, BJP organises 'Mafi Mago Aandolan'

Mafi mango movement organized by the BJP North Mumbai.

Mumbai: In a counter to the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s Halla Bol morcha, the BJP, across Maharashtra, organised ‘’Mafi Mango Andolon’’ (apologise movement) for insulting statements by MVA leaders against Hindu gods and goddesses. The BJP members shouted slogans against Mr Uddhav Thackeray, Mr Ajit Pawar, Mr Nana Patole demanding their apology. They also slammed Pakistan for a recent statement by foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP also protested against Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader and MP Sanjay Raut after he created a controversy over his comments on BR Ambedkar's birthplace.

The BJP also fiercely condemned Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto for the objectionable comment made by him on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the United Nations.

In Mumbai, the BJP workers gathered in large numbers and demonstrated at Kandivali Railway Station, Andheri East Railway Station, Ghatkopar East, Dadar East Railway Station, at Vile Parle and near BJP State Office. A large number of Warkaris participated in this protest against the controversial remark made by Shiv Sena (UBT) deputy leader Ms Sushama Andhare.

Minister Mangalprabhat Lodha, MP Manoj Kotak, Legislative Council Group Leader Praveen Darekar, Mumbai In-charge Atul Bhatkalkar, MLA Amit Satam, MLA Prasad Lad, Kalidas Kolambakar, Manisha Chaudhary, Yogesh Sagar, Sunil Rane, Vidya Thakur, along with General Secretary Sanjay Upadhyay, former MLA Madhu Chavan, former corporator, district president, office bearers participated in large numbers.

MVA’s morcha was nano morcha just like Uddhav’s party which has become nano party: Fadnavis

Deputy Chief Minister Mr Devendra Fadnavis took a dig at the Maha Vikas Aghadi saying as the Uddhav Thackeray-led party has become a 'nano party', today’s morcha was also a 'nano morcha'. He claimed that despite three parties (SS(UBT), NCP and Congress), they could not mobilise large crowds for today’s morcha.

"Those who insult saints, who do not know where Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar was born, took out today’s morcha. Where was Shiv Sena when Congress insulted Savarkar everyday,’’ he said, adding that they (MVA) are trying to make a political capital.

‘’Uddhav Thackeray's cassette was the same which has not changed. There is no new point in his speech,’’ he claimed. He said the (Shiv Sena-BJP) government came to power as they (Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi) could not save their government. ‘’The present government will not only survive but will come back to power," Fadnavis said.