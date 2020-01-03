Imran Khan strikes again, tries to pass of Bangladesh video as 'violence against Indian Muslims in UP'

According to BOOM FACT Check, the insignia seen on the police uniforms is RAB or the Rapid Action Battalion - an anti-crime and anti-terrorism unit of Bangladesh police.

Twitter wasted no time in calling out Imran Khan's bluff. "Fake News being tweeted by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. This video is from Dhaka in Bangladesh, not India. Even a school going kid can recognise the uniform. Imran Khan wants to hide how Muslims have attacker Sikh Gurudwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan today. Shameless," wrote a Twitter user.

"Imran Khan winning war of optics by tweeting old videos from Bangladesh. No wonder he is called Im the Dim," wrote another video.

Here is how Twitter reacted: